How To Get Rid of Meta AI on Facebook - 2 Simple Methods

by Sharqa Hameed 

Wondering how to get rid of Meta AI on Facebook?

Meta AI is now integrated into popular social media platforms. However, this feature may not be welcomed by all. Many users are searching for working solutions to turn it off.

In this post, I’ll discuss some authentic methods for removing this feature from Facebook. Notably, I’ve tested these methods on Android OS and they worked perfectly!

Sounds good? Let’s go!

Solution 1: Block Meta AI

Note icon NOTE
Make sure you carefully perform the listed instructions. In case of failure, you’ll have to wait 48 hours to block Meta AI again after unblocking it.

1. First, open the Facebook application on your device and long press on Meta AI.

long press on meta ai profile

2. Then, tap on the highlighted three horizontal dots icon.

viewing meta ai profile after long press

3. Tap on the Block option.

blocking meta ai profile on facebook

4. From the on-screen dialog box, tap on BLOCK for confirmation.

confirming block operation for meta ai

5. Wait for a few seconds until Meta AI gets blocked.

waiting for until meta ai gets blocked

6. After that, Uninstall the Facebook application from your device.

uninstalling facebook from mobile

7. Then, Reinstall the app on Play Store and tap on Open.

reinstalling facebook from play store

8. Finally, your Facebook account will no longer have Meta AI.

opening facebook after reinstallation

Solution 2: Clear Facebook Data

1. Open your device Settings and tap on the App Management option.

opening app list in android mobile

2. From the App List, tap on Facebook.

selecting facebook app from the list of apps

3. Then, tap on Storage & cache.

checking storage and cache option of facebook

4. Tap on the Clear storage option to completely remove Facebook data.

clearing facebook storage on android

5. Tap on OK to confirm the data deletion operation.

confirming to delete facebook app data

6. As a result, your Facebook data gets deleted within seconds.

facebook data deleted successfully

7. For verification, open Facebook and tap on the Log in button.

login back to facebook

8. Now, your account will look like this without Meta AI.

viewing facebook after login

So now you know how to get rid of Meta AI on Facebook. Feel free to share which method you prefer in the comments below!

