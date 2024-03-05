Facebook, Instagram, Threads Suffer Global Outage

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In an unprecedented event, Meta Platforms Inc., the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is wrestling with a massive global outage. On March 5, 2024, users from every corner of the globe started reporting a myriad of issues, ranging from login troubles to feed refresh failures and errors while trying to post content.

DownDetector, a renowned service that monitors website outages, recorded a dramatic surge in user-reported issues across all three platforms. The mystery behind this technical turmoil remains unsolved, and Meta has yet to break its silence with an official statement or a projected timeline for service restoration.

This outage poses a significant challenge for Meta, a company whose lifeblood is the seamless operation of its social networks, crucial for both advertising revenue and user engagement. Stay tuned for more updates on this unfolding story as we continue to gather more information.