Meta releases Llama 3, the most powerful open LLM model

Meta today announced the release of its next-generation large language model (LLM), Llama 3. According to standard benchmarks, LLama 3’s 8B and 70B parameter models are the most powerful model of its size which is available in the open for free. Meta claims that Llama 3 performs better than Claude Sonnet, Mistral Medium, and GPT-3.5.

What Makes Llama 3 So Special?

Open for Everyone: Meta’s making cutting-edge AI accessible by releasing smaller versions of Llama 3 as open-source models. Developers, researchers, and curious minds everywhere can play, build, and experiment.

Meta’s making cutting-edge AI accessible by releasing smaller versions of Llama 3 as open-source models. Developers, researchers, and curious minds everywhere can play, build, and experiment. Smarter and Safer: Llama 3 sets a new standard, showing incredible reasoning skills and an improved ability to follow instructions. Meta’s also putting a strong emphasis on safe, responsible AI use. Along with Llama 3, Meta is releasing new trust and safety tools with Llama Guard 2, Code Shield, and CyberSec Eval 2.

Llama 3 sets a new standard, showing incredible reasoning skills and an improved ability to follow instructions. Meta’s also putting a strong emphasis on safe, responsible AI use. Along with Llama 3, Meta is releasing new trust and safety tools with Llama Guard 2, Code Shield, and CyberSec Eval 2. Coming Soon to Your Favorite Apps: Llama 3 is already powering Meta AI, a super-helpful assistant that can already be found in Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. It’ll only get better from here.

More Than Just Text

Meta’s not stopping with text. Soon, Llama 3 will be able to understand images and videos alongside your words. Also, Meta is still training its largest model with over 400B parameters.

The AI revolution is happening at lightning speed, and Meta’s Llama 3 looks set to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for years to come. Visit the Llama 3 website to download the models.