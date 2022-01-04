Lenovo announces a new Z series of ThinkPad laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo today announced a new series of ThinkPad laptops featuring a new industrial design, and new colors (bronze and arctic grey) and materials (recycled aluminum or recycled black vegan leather). ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are the first two laptops in this Z series. The packaging of these laptops is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).

Highlights of ThinkPad Z13 and Z16:

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 will be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors. Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics plus Microsoft Pluton security processor. Z13 is also available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics or optional AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete graphics, and include the Microsoft Pluton security processor

Communications Bar integrating an FHD camera with a larger sensor, electronic e-Shutter for privacy and dual-array microphones

Highest screen-to-body (STB) ratio in ThinkPad portfolio – 91.6% (Z13) and 92.3% (Z16)

Larger 120mm haptic ForcePad

Vivid display options including touch-enabled 2.8K OLED on Z13 and 4K OLED on Z16, both with Dolby Vision® support and low blue light

Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice AI noise cancellation technology

New double-tap function on TrackPoint launches Communication QuickMenu for rapid access to camera and microphone settings

AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 offer advanced manageability and industry leading Wi-Fi connectivity on Z13 and Z16. Additionally, Qualcomm 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) on AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors enables sustained low latency potential of Wi-Fi Dual Station, natively supported on Windows 11

Preloaded with Windows 11

Match-on-chip fingerprint reader integrated into keyboard for security convenience

ThinkPad Z13 will be available starting from $1549 while the ThinkPad Z16 will be available starting from $2099. Both the laptops will be available in May 2022.

Tech Specs:

ThinkPad Z13 ThinkPad Z16 Processor AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processor

Optional exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processor Operating System Windows 11 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete option Display 13.3-inch 16:10 – 91.6% STB

-WUXGA IPS 400nit Low Power (touch option)

-WQXGA OLED 400nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light 16.0-inch 16:10 – 92.3% STB

-WUXGA IPS 400nit Low Power (touch option)

-WQUXGA OLED 400nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light Audio Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice Camera Infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter Battery 50Whr, Rapid Charge 70Whr, Rapid Charge Security Match-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor Ports 2 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack 3 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack, SD Card Reader Keyboard Edge-to-Edge, Backlit, 120mm Haptic ForcePad Backlit, 120mm Haptic ForcePad Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless WAN 4G LTE CAT 16 Colors/Materials Black Recycled Vegan Leather/Bronze AL

Arctic Grey Recycled AL

Black Recycled AL Arctic Grey Recycled AL Dimensions 294.4 x 199.6 x 13.99mm 354.4 x 237.4 x 15.8mm Weight 1.25kg – 2.76 lbs 1.97kg – 4.3 lbs

Source: Lenovo