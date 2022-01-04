Lenovo announces a new Z series of ThinkPad laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo today announced a new series of ThinkPad laptops featuring a new industrial design, and new colors (bronze and arctic grey) and materials (recycled aluminum or recycled black vegan leather). ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are the first two laptops in this Z series. The packaging of these laptops is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).
Highlights of ThinkPad Z13 and Z16:
- ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 will be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors.
- Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics plus Microsoft Pluton security processor. Z13 is also available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor
- Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics or optional AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete graphics, and include the Microsoft Pluton security processor
- Communications Bar integrating an FHD camera with a larger sensor, electronic e-Shutter for privacy and dual-array microphones
- Highest screen-to-body (STB) ratio in ThinkPad portfolio – 91.6% (Z13) and 92.3% (Z16)
- Larger 120mm haptic ForcePad
- Vivid display options including touch-enabled 2.8K OLED on Z13 and 4K OLED on Z16, both with Dolby Vision® support and low blue light
- Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice AI noise cancellation technology
- New double-tap function on TrackPoint launches Communication QuickMenu for rapid access to camera and microphone settings
- AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 offer advanced manageability and industry leading Wi-Fi connectivity on Z13 and Z16. Additionally, Qualcomm 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) on AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors enables sustained low latency potential of Wi-Fi Dual Station, natively supported on Windows 11
- Preloaded with Windows 11
- Match-on-chip fingerprint reader integrated into keyboard for security convenience
ThinkPad Z13 will be available starting from $1549 while the ThinkPad Z16 will be available starting from $2099. Both the laptops will be available in May 2022.
Tech Specs:
|ThinkPad Z13
|ThinkPad Z16
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processor
Optional exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor
|AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processor
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Graphics
|Integrated AMD Radeon graphics
|Integrated AMD Radeon graphics
AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete option
|Display
|13.3-inch 16:10 – 91.6% STB
-WUXGA IPS 400nit Low Power (touch option)
-WQXGA OLED 400nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light
|16.0-inch 16:10 – 92.3% STB
-WUXGA IPS 400nit Low Power (touch option)
-WQUXGA OLED 400nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice
|Camera
|Infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter
|Battery
|50Whr, Rapid Charge
|70Whr, Rapid Charge
|Security
|Match-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor
|Ports
|2 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack
|3 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack, SD Card Reader
|Keyboard
|Edge-to-Edge, Backlit, 120mm Haptic ForcePad
|Backlit, 120mm Haptic ForcePad
|Wireless LAN
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Wireless WAN
|4G LTE CAT 16
|Colors/Materials
|Black Recycled Vegan Leather/Bronze AL
Arctic Grey Recycled AL
Black Recycled AL
|Arctic Grey Recycled AL
|Dimensions
|294.4 x 199.6 x 13.99mm
|354.4 x 237.4 x 15.8mm
|Weight
|1.25kg – 2.76 lbs
|1.97kg – 4.3 lbs
Source: Lenovo
