Lenovo announces a new Z series of ThinkPad laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen processors

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16

Lenovo today announced a new series of ThinkPad laptops featuring a new industrial design, and new colors (bronze and arctic grey) and materials (recycled aluminum or recycled black vegan leather). ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are the first two laptops in this Z series. The packaging of these laptops is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).

Highlights of ThinkPad Z13 and Z16:

  • ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 will be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors.
    • Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics plus Microsoft Pluton security processor. Z13 is also available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor
    • Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics or optional AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete graphics, and include the Microsoft Pluton security processor
  • Communications Bar integrating an FHD camera with a larger sensor, electronic e-Shutter for privacy and dual-array microphones
  • Highest screen-to-body (STB) ratio in ThinkPad portfolio – 91.6% (Z13) and 92.3% (Z16)
  • Larger 120mm haptic ForcePad
  • Vivid display options including touch-enabled 2.8K OLED on Z13 and 4K OLED on Z16, both with Dolby Vision® support and low blue light
  • Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice AI noise cancellation technology
  • New double-tap function on TrackPoint launches Communication QuickMenu for rapid access to camera and microphone settings
  • AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 offer advanced manageability and industry leading Wi-Fi connectivity on Z13 and Z16. Additionally, Qualcomm 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) on AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors enables sustained low latency potential of Wi-Fi Dual Station, natively supported on Windows 11
  • Preloaded with Windows 11
  • Match-on-chip fingerprint reader integrated into keyboard for security convenience

ThinkPad Z13 will be available starting from $1549 while the ThinkPad Z16 will be available starting from $2099. Both the laptops will be available in May 2022.

Tech Specs:

ThinkPad Z13ThinkPad Z16
ProcessorAMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processor
Optional exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor		AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processor
Operating SystemWindows 11
MemoryUp to 32GB LPDDR5
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDUp to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
GraphicsIntegrated AMD Radeon graphicsIntegrated AMD Radeon graphics
AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete option
Display13.3-inch 16:10 – 91.6% STB
-WUXGA IPS 400nit Low Power (touch option)
-WQXGA OLED 400nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light		16.0-inch 16:10 – 92.3% STB
-WUXGA IPS 400nit Low Power (touch option)
-WQUXGA OLED 400nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light
AudioDolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice
CameraInfrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter
Battery50Whr, Rapid Charge70Whr, Rapid Charge
SecurityMatch-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor
Ports2 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack3 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack, SD Card Reader
KeyboardEdge-to-Edge, Backlit, 120mm Haptic ForcePadBacklit, 120mm Haptic ForcePad
Wireless LANWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Wireless WAN4G LTE CAT 16
Colors/MaterialsBlack Recycled Vegan Leather/Bronze AL
Arctic Grey Recycled AL
Black Recycled AL		Arctic Grey Recycled AL
Dimensions294.4 x 199.6 x 13.99mm354.4 x 237.4 x 15.8mm
Weight1.25kg – 2.76 lbs1.97kg – 4.3 lbs

Source: Lenovo

