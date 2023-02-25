Check out these heavily discounted laptops on Amazon!

Looking for the best laptop deals today? Well, we rounded up the best and biggest ones available on Amazon for you, which can save you as huge as $690! Check out these awesome discounts below.

Save $511 on Microsoft Surface Pro X today with this deal. And not only are you getting a huge discount on this device, but also a bunch of appealing features. Pro X is one of Microsoft’s best creations, sporting outstanding hardware design, upgradable SSD (128GB in this case), and impressive audio and display. Further, in addition to its custom Microsoft SQ1 processor and 8GB RAM, it is one of the most flexible computers right now, as it allows you to use it either as a laptop or as a tablet.

Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Ideapad 3 laptop is on sale today on Amazon. Its 61% discount saves you a total of $583, making it one of the best steals you shouldn’t miss today. It is not a high-end unit, but it provides some of the latest features included in most modern laptop models today, including a responsive and spacious HD touchscreen display. Apart from that, this Ideapad 3 boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Additionally, it holds one of the best batteries now, allowing you to work for hours outdoors without worries.

Need a decent laptop for your kid? Microsoft Surface Laptop Go won’t disappoint. Aside from this deal that won’t let you spend beyond $300, Surface Laptop Go meets the requirement of a dependable laptop for students. This includes a responsive 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Intel Quad-Core i5-1035G1 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC.

Gaming laptops are also on sale now, and ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is the one to have. Its 22% discount saves you $400 and gives you the best features and qualities you will need for a reliable gaming laptop that can handle demanding tasks and games. Furthermore, it offers flexibility due to its tablet form factor with a 13.4” 120Hz FHD+ display (with a detachable RGB keyboard), allowing you to smoothly switch from playing games to handling different works. It is also powerful, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB LPDDR5, and 512GB PCIe SSD. And despite all its power, ROG Flow Z13 has good thermals and quiet fans!

Save $353 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. It is also a versatile unit that allows you to use it either as a tablet or a laptop (the keyboard is sold separately). Compared to its predecessor, it was celebrated by many due to the addition of USB-C and its improved performance. Yet, it is not a high-end model or a complete package, especially when you compare it with Surface Pro 6. Nonetheless, you might want to consider this today due to this attractive discount.