Lenovo’s upcoming Steam Deck competitor will feature 16GB RAM and cost $799

Early this month, we reported about Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld, an upcoming Steam Deck competitor. The Lenovo Legion Go will be competing with the growing gaming handheld market which is now dominated by Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’ Rog Ally. Today, Windows Report revealed official specs and pricing of this upcoming gaming handheld. Here’s the summary of the latest information on the Legion Go:

Lenovo Legion Go will weigh 854g when controllers are attached.

It will feature 16GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 storage options

The 2-cell 49.2WHr battery will feature fast charging support.

The 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS 16:10 display will support 10-point Touch with 144Hz refresh support.

The Lenovo Legion Go will cost €799/$799 and will be available in October

You can find the full tech specs here. Along with the tech specs of Legion Go, Windows Report also revealed specs of the Lenovo Legion Glasses. The Legion Glasses will feature 1080 Micro OLED displays for each eye and high-fidelity built-in speakers. The Legion Glasses will also be available in October, and it will cost €499/$499.