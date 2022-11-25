Best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals today

It’s already Black Friday, and Amazon is offering tons of discounts on different laptop brands and models today!

Prior to this, Microsoft started its early Black Friday sale on Amazon by offering huge discounts on its Surface devices and other accessories. Some active deals you can still take advantage of now include 50% off on Surface Laptop 3, 40% off on Surface Pro 7, and 52% off on Surface Go 2. Yet, given today’s Black Friday, you can certainly find more options on Amazon.

The discounts extend to other brands and laptop models, and you can save as much as $500 on some of them. Here are some of the best deals we rounded up for you:

If you need an additional screen for multitasking, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is the choice to have. It offers a modern concept design for its 14-inch 4K matte touchscreen ScreenPad Plus that automatically tilts up by 9.5°. To make it functional for your specific needs, Asus put dedicated controls and features on it, including a creative apps control panel, multi-window and touchpad capability, drag and flick functions, and ViewMax extended display feature. Additionally, this ZenBook Pro Duo 15 deal that saves you a whopping $670 discount comes with a configuration of Intel Core i7-10870H, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Looking for a laptop for your kid? ?Lenovo 300W Gen 3 will give you the best deal possible. It is now 69% cheaper, so you don’t have to spend more than $120 to get a decent student laptop with an AMD 3015e dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Acer is currently offering a 38% discount on its Aspire 5. It comes with a 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4 RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.20 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8MB Intel Smart Cache), and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Before this deal, Aspire 5 was already considered an affordable laptop option, but this sale makes it more attractive for those looking for a cheap laptop with a respectable performance.

First-time gamers searching for a safe gaming investment can now get the IdeaPad Gaming 3i at a much more affordable price. Lenovo made it cheaper this Black Friday, thanks to its $320 discount. It offers an overall solid value for casual gamers as it comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel i7 12th Gen CPU.

LG gram 16 hits most of the right notes for a perfect professional travel laptop due to its incredibly lightweight body, screen quality, and battery performance (and now with its 31% off offer). Despite its huge 16-inch non-reflective display delivering high-resolution images, its 80Wh battery can last more than 12 hours. Even more, this discounted device has a configuration of Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Hardcore MSI fans will be delighted to know that Creator 17 is now on sale, giving everyone a huge 40% discount. What makes this unit extremely desirable for professionals (and gamers as well) are its incredible specs, which include a 17.3″ UHD 120Hz 100% AdobeRGB display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVME SSD, 99Whr battery, and Thunderbolt 4 support. These things make it ideal both for productivity purposes and your gaming needs.