Google has confirmed that Android 12L, the optimized tablet focused version of the software, will be coming to Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft tablets this year.

In a new blog post, Google’s VP of engineering for Android, Andrei Popescu, announced that sometime “later this year” Android 12L will be coming to “your favourite tablets and foldables with planned updates from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft.”

Unfortunately, Popescu didn’t go into detail about just which devices from this trio of manufacturers will be getting the Android 12L treatment, however, it’s sensible to expect that we’ll see it on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series, Lenovo’s Tab Pro range, and Microsoft’s Surface Duo/Surface Duo 2.

Throughout the blog post, Popescu also reiterates the features of Android 12L that tablet users can get excited about. These include a new optimized layout for the home screen, lock screen, notification shade, device set-up screen, settings and more, in order to better make use of the larger screen real estate, as well as a brand new taskbar to help power users multitask and utilize split-screen mode.

Thankfully for prospective Android 12L users who’re about lagging behind once Android 13 releases, Google has confirmed that the features of Android 12L will be built into Android 13 “and beyond,” so you can keep getting the most out of your devices.