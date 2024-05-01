ChatGPT competitor Claude launches an iOS app and a team plan

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Anthropic, a leading AI startup, today announced major updates related to Claude. First, Claude is getting an iOS app. Second, Claude is now available for small businesses and enterprises under a new Team plan.

Claude iOS app:

The new Claude iOS app will allow users to access Claude from anywhere, any time. The iOS app will sync with the web chats, you users can pick up where they left off across devices. Also, users can upload photos from their iOS device to have real-time image analysis and contextual understanding. The new Claude iOS app is available for all plans, including Pro and Team. You can download the Claude iOS app here.

Claude Team plan:

The new Team plan is available for $30 per user per month for small businessess and enterprise organizations. The new Claude Team plan offers the following: