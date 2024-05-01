ChatGPT competitor Claude launches an iOS app and a team plan
Key notes
- Anthropic’s Claude performs better than OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Gemini in some AI benchmarks.
Anthropic, a leading AI startup, today announced major updates related to Claude. First, Claude is getting an iOS app. Second, Claude is now available for small businesses and enterprises under a new Team plan.
Claude iOS app:
The new Claude iOS app will allow users to access Claude from anywhere, any time. The iOS app will sync with the web chats, you users can pick up where they left off across devices. Also, users can upload photos from their iOS device to have real-time image analysis and contextual understanding. The new Claude iOS app is available for all plans, including Pro and Team. You can download the Claude iOS app here.
Claude Team plan:
The new Team plan is available for $30 per user per month for small businessess and enterprise organizations. The new Claude Team plan offers the following:
- Increased usage: Team plan users can have significantly more chats when compared to Pro plan users.
- Access to the Claude 3 model family: Team plan users can access the full Claude 3 model family—including Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku, allowing them to choose the best-suited model for their specific business needs.
- 200K context window: With longer context window, you can process long documents using Claude.
- Admin tools and billing management: The new administrative tools will allow admins to control user and billing management for easier onboarding.
- Everything in Pro: Team plan includes all Claude Pro plan features including priority access during high-traffic periods, early access to new features, greater usage rates, and more.
- Coming soon: Soon, Team plan users can enjoy features like citations from reliable sources to verify AI-generated claims, integrations with data repositories like codebases or CRMs, and iterating with others on AI-generated content.