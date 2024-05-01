Microsoft-backed OpenAI might unveil its search engine on May 9th

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI is hinting at a major announcement that could shake up the search engine landscape. Rumors suggest they might unveil a brand new search engine as early as May 9th, 2024. If this happens to be true, this could be a trump card move by Microsoft, which backs OpenAI, after leaked mail shows that Microsoft is worried about Google’s progress in AI.

This possible development comes between signs of OpenAI getting ready up for a event. The company has reportedly been actively hiring for events staff since January, and industry insider Jimmy Apples suggests a “big deal event” coming in May, as per Analytics India Mag.

The focus of this event is speculated to be the launch of a search engine product directly competing with Google Search. This new search engine could leverage Microsoft’s Bing technology and incorporate advanced large language models (LLMs) to deliver a unique search experience.

This report might not be completely a fluke because we covered this back in February when OpenAI was said to be working on a search engine.

According to a report citing an anonymous source, OpenAI is rumored to be developing a web search product. The details remain unclear, with the possibility of the search tool being integrated within ChatGPT or launched as a standalone product.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously expressed a desire to move beyond simply replicating Google Search. He envisions a search experience that goes beyond the traditional blue links and ads to “help people find, act on, and synthesize information” in a more thorough way.

Google currently holds a dominant position, but a new AI-powered search engine could offer users a different approach to finding information. However, Google also has Gemini sewn up in their search engine.

Whether the rumors hold true and OpenAI unveils its search engine on May 9th remains to be seen.