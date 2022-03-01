Aside from the ThinkPad X13s, Lenovo also introduced several other devices during MWC 2022. Specifically, the multinational technology company unveiled a new portfolio of laptops and smart solutions, many of which promote portability without weighing down the users. Lenovo announced a pretty robust lineup during the event, from detachable and 2-in-1 convertible laptops to Chromebooks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new IdeaPad laptops:

IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Series

For users looking for a more ergonomic experience, the IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 series may be what they need. The IdeaPad Flex 5i convertible laptop features up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 U-series processor and Intel Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible laptop features up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor with built-in Radeon™ graphics.

These laptops allow for various modes thanks to their 360-degree hinge, including laptop, tablet, or even tent mode. The IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 series also comes with a drop-down hinge design, which means that when opening the laptop, users will notice that the keyboard slightly lifts. This feature makes the overall typing experience more comfortable for the users.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i and IdeaPad Flex 5 come in two screen sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. Interested buyers can also expect vibrant and crystal-clear visuals from these two devices, especially since they have up to 2.8K 16:10 display with an OLED alternative. Regular laptop users can say goodbye to eye strain with these IdeaPad laptops, as they’re TÜV-certified for low blue light technology.

Other features include:

Display output support and Thunderbolt 4

A full-function Type-C port

Up to 16GB memory and PCIe SSD 1TB storage

User-facing speakers with Dolby Audio

65W fast charging support

IdeaPad Duet 5i Detachable

The IdeaPad Duet 5i is a detachable laptop that’s super stylish and slim, ideal for users who are constantly on the go. This new device will debut with Windows 11 tablet-centric features and a bundled Bluetooth keyboard. With this IdeaPad, users can switch between four modes: laptop, tablet, pen, and free mode. The device comes with a folio kickstand, perfect for laptop mode. Creative users will have a blast with the pen mode with the optional Active Pen 3, while on-the-go users can simply detach the display in free mode.

Detachable laptops have always been known for how easy to carry and portable they are, but what sets the IdeaPad Duet 5i apart is how lightweight and slim it is. The device is only 9.45mm with a back folio cover design made out of recycled materials. Thanks to its 12-inch 2.5K IPS touchscreen display in a 16:10 format, this detachable laptop touts spectacular and immersive visuals. What’s more, it has a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut and 450 nits brightness.

Other features include:

Two full-function Type-C ports

High-speed data transferring

Rapid Charge Express

12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors

IdeaPad Chromebooks

For users looking for versatility, they may be interested in IdeaPad Chromebooks. Lenovo is releasing a robust lineup, starting with the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook (14″, 7). The device is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors and comes with an optional 400-nits brightness. Thanks to the taller 16:10 aspect ratio display, users can see more and do more. Lenovo also created the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook with privacy and security in mind. For instance, it comes with a physical camera shutter for privacy when the FHM webcam (1080p) is not in use, along with an optional fingerprint reader for extra protection.

There’s also the 2-in-1 IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook (15″, 7), which offers superb performance with its 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display. Multitasking is a real treat with this laptop as well, thanks to its responsive Intel Pentium® Silver N6000 processor. On-the-go users who regularly bring their laptops with them will appreciate the Flex 3i Chromebook’s thin and light frame (18.94 mm and 1.91kg), so it’s easy to slide into a backpack or carry around wherever.

Lenovo also introduced the super portable IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (11″, 7), which is ideal for those users who prefer smaller-sized laptops. With its thin 7.99mm design, users can effortlessly bring this device anywhere and be productive everywhere. It also has a fanless design, ensuring that the laptop runs as quietly as possible.

Thanks to the Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, the Duet 3 Chromebook can stream videos for up to 12 hours, even on a single charge. This super lightweight and portable Chromebook comes in two color options: Misty Blue and Storm Grey. It also comes with a ‘snap-on’ detachable keyboard, perfect for those who want to use it more like a tablet.

For more information about these new IdeaPad laptops, Lenovo published a press release with all the details.