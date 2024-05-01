Microsoft reveals that 99% of its employees completed mandatory training on responsible AI

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft released its first annual Responsible AI report today, which shows its work in developing ethical and trustworthy AI technologies. The report highlights several key achievements, including:

Near-universal employee training: 99% of Microsoft employees have now completed mandatory training on responsible AI practices as part of their annual Standards of Business Conduct training.

of Microsoft employees have now completed mandatory training on responsible AI practices as part of their annual Standards of Business Conduct training. Expanding responsible AI community: Microsoft’s responsible AI community has grown by 16.6% in the latter half of 2023, reaching over 400 members .

Microsoft’s responsible AI community has grown by in the latter half of 2023, reaching over . Transparency for customers: Since 2019, Microsoft has published 33 Transparency Notes , providing in-depth information about its AI platform services like Azure OpenAI Service.

Since 2019, Microsoft has published , providing in-depth information about its AI platform services like Azure OpenAI Service. Tools for responsible development: Microsoft has launched a suite of 30 responsible AI tools , offering more than 100 features to empower customers to build AI responsibly.

Microsoft has launched a suite of , offering more than to empower customers to build AI responsibly. Supporting AI research: Microsoft actively supports AI research initiatives, including the National AI Research Resource and its own programs like Accelerating Foundation Models Research and AI & Society Fellows. The AI & Society Fellows program boasts 24 fellows from across North America, Eastern Africa, Australia, Asia, and Europe.

This report underscores Microsoft’s dedication to responsible AI development. The company is prioritizing employee education, fostering a collaborative community, and providing transparency and resources for its customers.

But even after all this, Microsoft seems to be afraid of Google’s pace when it comes to AI advancement. An email exchange shows that the Microsoft CEO and CTO’s sense of urgency and their awareness that Microsoft was falling behind in AI development.

More here.