Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 with Snapdragon X Elite Leaks Online

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Images of Lenovo’s upcoming Yoga Slim 7 laptop powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor have been leaked online. The new processor is expected to offer significant performance improvements over the previous generation of Snapdragon processors, as well as improved battery life.

The leaked images show a laptop that is thin and light, consistent with the design of other Yoga Slim 7 laptops. The keyboard also appears to have a dedicated key for Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant, which is a feature that is expected to be available on future Windows 11 laptops.

Performance and Battery Life

The Snapdragon X Elite processor is expected to deliver CPU and GPU performance on par with Apple’s M3, and the latest generations of Intel and AMD processors. When it comes to AI performance, Snapdragon X Elite will beat all the other players in the market.

Battery life is a major advantage of laptops powered by Snapdragon processors, and the Yoga Slim 7 with Snapdragon X Elite is expected to offer even longer battery life than previous models. Qualcomm claims that laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite can offer up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Availability

It is expected that Microsoft will be unveiling the first Snapdragon X Elite laptop at a Surface event in May 2024. It is likely that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 with Snapdragon X Elite will also be released around the same time.

The pricing of the Yoga Slim 7 with Snapdragon X Elite is not yet known. However, laptops powered by Snapdragon processors are typically more expensive than laptops with Intel or AMD processors.