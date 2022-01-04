AMD announces Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors with significant graphics and battery life improvements

Ahead of CES 2022, AMD today announced the new Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors. The Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors are built on 6nm manufacturing process and feature Zen 3+ CPU core and RDNA2 graphics architecture.

AMD claims that this new generation of mobile processors will deliver 11% improved single threaded performance, 28% improved multi-threaded performance and 28% better performance in PC Mark 10 Extended benchmarks.

Thanks to AMD RDNA2 graphics architecture, the Ryzen 6000 mobile processors will deliver much improved gaming performance. AMD even claimed that performance in games like Doom and CS:Go will be much better when compared to comparable Intel processors and NVIDIA MX450 GPUs.

When it comes to battery life, Ryzen 6000 will draw 40% lower power for video streaming, 30% for video conferencing and 15% for web browsing.

Also, the Ryzen 6000 Series processors are the first x86 processors to support advanced Windows 11 security features with the integrated Microsoft Pluton security processor.

Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors will support the following:

USB4 40GBPS

PCI-E Gen4

DDR5

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

HDMI 2.1

Display Port 2

AV1 Media Engine

HDR pipeline

AMD FreeSync

Source: AMD