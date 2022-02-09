Krafton, the creators of PUBG: Battlegrounds, has announced their intention to build an NFT metaverse platform alongside Naver Z.

Throughout the announcement, Krafton and Naver Z tout the company’s “unique expertise and shared global focused,” which should make this project a success, however, in the announcement there’s barely a word about what the point of this NFT platform is.

All that we really know so far is that Krafton will be using their gaming knowledge to “develop a user-generation content (UGC) creation tool and also build a high-quality virtual world using Unreal Engine.”

Naver Z on the other hand will be using its experience designing and running Asia’s largest metaverse platform, Zepeto, in order to “manage the metaverse service and its surrounding community and social services.”

In the announcement, HyungChul Park, Krafton’s Web 3.0 lead, stated that they’re confident Krafton “can build a high-quality UGC-driven open metaverse that stands apart from other services and vitalizes the global creator economy through NFT technologies.”

While this might be a strong sentiment from the PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher, there’s still no word on what this metaverse will look like, or even when it will launch, so we’ll just have to wait and see for now.

With gaming NFT projects popping up, and often being quickly shut down, there’s no telling how long Krafton’s attempt at this Web3 venture will last.

Will it be like Team17’s barely announced MetaWorms NFT line which only lasted a few days? Or more like Ubisoft’s Quartz program which refuses to die no matter how little people seem to care about it? Only time will tell.