Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has announced another change to their logo and a £95 million (15 billion yen) investment in an “IP Metaverse”.

As spotted by VGC, Bandai Namco announced this investment into their very own metaverse in a recent mid-term plan presentation which details the company’s aims from April 2022 to March 2025.

In the mid-term plan, Bandai Namco revealed that their core vision across the next three years is to “connect with fans,” and what better way to do that than with a whole metaverse of content, for each of their IP no less.

“In this IP Metaverse, we are anticipating virtual spaces that will enable customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on an IP axis,” Bandai Namco explained to investors in their presentation.

Bandai Namco went on to explain that they’ll supposedly be leveraging the company’s “distinctive strengths to fuse physical products and venues with digital elements,” however, there’s still no word on just what their metaverse will look like, or where it will even launch once it does within the next few years.

Regardless of how this “IP Metaverse” launches, the publishing giant is hoping that it will allow them to “establish communities among Bandai Namco and fans, as well as among fans themselves. Through these communities and content, we will build deep, broad, multifaceted connections that continue for long periods of time.”

Alongside this investment into the metaverse, which seems more trouble than it’s worth sometimes, Bandai Namco also revealed a new take on their corporate logo. Set to see use in April of this year, the new logo has been altered following feedback from “employees around the world,” who presumably thought the new old bright pink was just a bit naff.