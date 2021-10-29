PUBG: Battlegrounds creator Krafton has announced that they’re acquiring Subnautical developer Unknown Worlds for an undisclosed fee.

According to the press release which announced this acquisition, Unknown Worlds will “retain its unique creative identity,” as Krafton won’t be fiddling around with the structure or the leadership of the company now that they’re in charge.

Under its new ownership Unknown Worlds will continue supporting their past games, Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, with “ongoing updates.” Alongside this, it was also announced that “Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game, which is slated to launch into early access in 2022.”

In the press release, Krafton CEO, CH Kim, touted Unknown Worlds as “incredibly skilled and passionate developers,” while explaining that they “will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences.”

Unknown Worlds will become the sixth independent studio operating within Krafton, joining the likes of PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings and Dreamotion.