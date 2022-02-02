Shortly after the debut of the wonderfully hated MetaWorms NFT line from Team17, the indie publisher has backtracked and cancelled all their NFT related plans.

In a statement on Twitter Team17 emphatically announced “an end to the MetaWorms NFT project,” much to the delight of everyone who had been voicing their concerns over the two days since the initial reveal of the project.

Unlike the usual waves of backlash being led by fans, much of the disdain towards Team17 came from the company’s development partners, with studios such as Playtonic and Aggro Crab, as well as those within the company, speaking out against the MetaWorms project.

Thankfully, all this backlash has led to the cancellation of the barely announced NFT line, with Team17 continuing in their statement to say that they have “taken the decision to step back from the NFT space.”

Team17 is today announcing an end to the MetaWorms NFT project. We have listened to our Teamsters, development partners, and our games’ communities, and the concerns they’ve expressed, and have therefore taken the decision to step back from the NFT space. — Team17 (@Team17) February 1, 2022

While many companies, such as Ubisoft, remain clinging to the hope that NFTs might one day actually be liked by gamers, other companies, such as GSC Game World, have seen sense, cancelling all of their NFT related plans after receiving substantial backlash from the gaming community.

All this justified backlash has, remarkably, even made EA wary about including NFTs in their games. As part of a recent earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated that while NFTs may play a role in the future of the industry, “right now it’s not something that we’re driving hard against.”