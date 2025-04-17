King Arthur:?Legion IX Set to Launch on Xbox Series X|S on May 6, 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

NeocoreGames has officially announced that King Arthur: Legion IX is launching on Xbox Series X|S on May 6, 2025. Set in the same dark fantasy world as King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, this standalone tactical RPG offers a fresh story, new characters, and challenging battles for both newcomers and veterans of the series.

Also read: PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Users get 6 New Games for April – Here’s the Complete List

In Legion IX, players take on the role of Gaius Julius Mento, a once-proud Roman tribune now leading a demonic version of the legendary Ninth Legion. Emerging from Tartarus, Gaius seeks to reunite his scattered forces and conquer the mystical island of Avalon to build a new Eternal Rome. Along the way, players will face off against mythical foes like the Fomorians, Sídhe, and even knights from Sir Mordred’s Round Table.

Gameplay centers around strategic, turn-based combat with five to six unique heroes, each possessing their own skills and upgrade paths. Players must use cover, traps, flanking tactics, and smart positioning to win. Between battles, they’ll manage resources, upgrade their stronghold, and prepare for the trials ahead.

With 15 handcrafted missions, deep RPG elements, and impactful choices, Legion IX blends mythology and Roman history in a unique fantasy campaign. Prepare to lead, fight, and shape Avalon’s destiny.