PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Users get 6 New Games for April - Here’s the Complete List

Sony’s latest update to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium libraries has landed, bringing six fresh titles to the service for April 2025. Leading the Extra tier lineup is Hogwarts Legacy, now available on both PS5 and PS4. The hit open-world game drops players into the wizarding world of the 1800s and has been a long-requested addition to the subscription. Also joining are Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2, Battlefield 1, and the chaotic co-op kitchen sim PlateUp!.

Over on the Premium side, subscribers can fire up two vintage titles: Alone in the Dark 2 from the original PlayStation and War of the Monsters from the PS2 era. These arrive hot on the heels of early April releases Blue Prince and EA Sports PGA Tour for PS5.

The new additions are now live in the UK and Europe, with rollout in the US already begun on April 15, 2025.