GTA Online updates will have exclusive next-gen content

Times are a-changing once again in the virtual lands of Los Santos as the game gets handed from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One over to the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Revealed during publisher Take-Two Entertainment’s earnings call, Rockstar Games will be incorporating next-gen exclusive content when the game comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next year.

This comes with the news that GTA Online will be available in a standalone form for next-gen consoles that doesn’t require the installation of the game’s single-phase campaign, an aspect of the game that has never received DLC since its 2013 launch on Xbox 360 and PS3.

There’s no news regarding what this next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 will entail, but it will hopefully be pretty sweet.

Whilst Rockstar will be bringing GTA Online to next-gen systems, the developer is also working on the next entry in the series: GTA 6.