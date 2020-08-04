GTA Online updates will have exclusive next-gen content

by Lewis White

 

Times are a-changing once again in the virtual lands of Los Santos as the game gets handed from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One over to the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. 

Revealed during publisher Take-Two Entertainment’s earnings call, Rockstar Games will be incorporating next-gen exclusive content when the game comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next year.

This comes with the news that GTA Online will be available in a standalone form for next-gen consoles that doesn’t require the installation of the game’s single-phase campaign, an aspect of the game that has never received DLC since its 2013 launch on Xbox 360 and PS3.

There’s no news regarding what this next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 will entail, but it will hopefully be pretty sweet.

Whilst Rockstar will be bringing GTA Online to next-gen systems, the developer is also working on the next entry in the series: GTA 6.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments