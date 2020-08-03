Sony has revealed how DualShock PlayStation 4 controllers will work on the upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5: they sometimes won’t.

Revealed through an update on the PlayStation blog, Sony exclaimed that the current generation PS4 controllers will only be compatible on PS5 if they’re playing current-gen PS4 games on their next-gen consoles.

“The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games,” reads Sony’s explanation.

PS4 controllers aren’t the only hardware that may not be compatible with your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Sony also revealed that while some PS4 accessories may work with the next-gen system, many may not.

“Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5,” Sony wrote. “We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.”

The blog post does state that some peripherals, such as racing wheels, flight sticks, and more we’ll be compatible for PS5 games. Sony’s Platinum and Gold wireless headsets will also be compatible with the next-gen hardware. So will third-party headsets that use 3.5mm or USB.

It would appear that for many next-gen titles, Sony is purposefully prohibiting the use of PS4 controllers on PlayStation 5 games to push their next-gen DualSense controller.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” said Sony.

This is a stark contrast to Microsoft’s approach for Xbox Series X. While Kinect will be unusable on next-gen, all controllers and accessories can be carried over and used for all next-gen Xbox games, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller. In fact, you can even use the new Series X controller on your Xbox One.