A Gears of War 3 PS3 gameplay video has been discovered online, nine years after the game released exclusively on Microsoft’s Xbox 360.

The extensive eight-hour video shows a complete run through of the fantastic Xbox exclusive running natively on Sony’s PlayStation 3 hardware.

The Gears of War 3 PS3 gameplay is dated for May 19th, 2011, presumably before Microsoft bought out an extended exclusivity deal for the third-person shooter series, a deal that originally only spanned two games.

Of course, being an unfinished build of the game, the Gears of War 3 PS3 version doesn’t run particularly well. Compared to Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox One X, the unfinished port of the game is extremely choppy, glitchy and suffers from an abundance of screen tearing. Then again, it’s far from finished.

“Everything is playable outside of 2 specific cases. Convoy (Act 3 Chapter 3) is unplayable due to an unavoidable RSX exception,”says YouTuber Proto. “Normally you could skip this by loading a specific checkpoint, but the checkpoint system is broken. In turn this leaves it impossible to play the level. The other level is the finale, where the boss gets stuck on a scripting issue. It leaves the level impossible to finish, but is almost complete.”

This shows a bizarre alternate universe where the Gears of War series stopped being synonymous with the Xbox brand. While Microsoft has seen huge success with the Gears franchise due to Gears of War 4, Gears 5 and the phenomenal Gears Tactics, that could’ve easily not been the case.