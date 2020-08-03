The disgusting, horrendous, ghastly, hideous, vile Optimised for Series X badge that marred cross-gen video game box art like a big green rhombus wart has been seemingly removed from what would otherwise be gorgeous box art.

After a wealth of negative feedback stating that the big minging badge to denote that games are indeed Optimised for Series X, despite already saying Xbox Series X on the top of the case, was way too big and extremely unsightly, Microsoft has apparently removed it.

Thank the heavens! It wasn’t so long ago that we wrote an article about how the biggest boldest badge gaming has ever seen completely ruined some awesome video game box art and now we don’t have to keep complaining about things that don’t really matter that much.

Video games analyst Daniel ZHugeEX Ahmad posted the news through an updated look at Dirt 5’s box art, which no longer features the unsightly Optimised for Series X badge plastered on its top. It now looks good.

Microsoft listened to feedback pic.twitter.com/2rFqMuMZSP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2020

We can rest now. The evil is defeated.