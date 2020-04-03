The coronavirus pandemic has been causing several issues for both companies and individuals around the world. The current lockdown measures around the world have caused concerns as people around the world are working from home and might require higher bandwidth than usual.

To fulfil the internet demand, Google is offering 2x more data to Fi customers on a Flexible plan. Earlier the company used to offer 15 GB data to Google Fi Flexible customers but the company has increased the cap to 30 GB per month. After 30 GB, users will be downgraded to 256kbps or asked to pay extra for more data.