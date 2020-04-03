The coronavirus pandemic has been causing several issues for both companies and individuals around the world. The current lockdown measures around the world have caused concerns as people around the world are working from home and might require higher bandwidth than usual.
To fulfil the internet demand, Google is offering 2x more data to Fi customers on a Flexible plan. Earlier the company used to offer 15 GB data to Google Fi Flexible customers but the company has increased the cap to 30 GB per month. After 30 GB, users will be downgraded to 256kbps or asked to pay extra for more data.
We understand you may be using more data during this time, and to help with this, Google Fi is temporarily increasing its limits for full speed data to 30GB per user, for both Flexible and Unlimited Plans. After you reach 30GB, you can choose to return to full-speed data for an additional $10/GB for the rest of your billing cycle.
Google said the changes to Google Fi are temporary but hasn’t given shared an end date. Earlier, Google also offered free Chromebook and WiFi Hotspots to students in California. Google is not the only company that’s working towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. Recently, Microsoft announced that its global supply chain team has secured much-needed supplies which included protective gear, thermometers and more. Apple and Facebook, on the other hand, have donated millions of masks to the healthcare workers in the US and Europe while Razer, Tesla and SpaceX converted their manufacturing assembly lines to produce surgical masks and ventilators respectively.