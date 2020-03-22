Just a couple of days back we reported Razer’s decision to modify their manufacturing assembly line so they could produce and donate masks to the healthcare workers. Now, Apple has announced that the company will be working alongside multiple suppliers to donate masks to healthcare workers in the US and Europe.

The company’s CEO Tim Cook announced the company’s decision to donate millions of masks to healthcare workers who are fighting coronavirus outbreak. While Tim Cook didn’t reveal the exact number, Vice President Mike Pence revealed in a press briefing that 2 million N95 masks were being donated by Apple.

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

Apple is not the only company that’s working hard to help out the healthcare workers. Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that his companies would be working on supplying 1000 ventilators to the hospitals that might need them.