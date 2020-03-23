Last night we reported about Apple’s decision to donate masks to healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Now, Facebook has announced that the company has donated its reserve masks to the healthcare workers and will be working with suppliers to source more.

In a status update, the company’s Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company has donated 720,000 masks to the healthcare workers. These masks were kept as a reserve for use during the wildfires season but the company has since decided to donate all of it to the workers. Moreover, Facebook is also working on sourcing more masks to donate in the future. Mark Zuckerberg didn’t reveal the exact number but he said he’s working on sourcing millions more.

Health workers urgently need more protective gear. To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Facebook is just the latest company to source equipment in order to help healthcare workers. Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that his companies would be working on supplying 1000 ventilators to the hospitals that might need them. Razer, on the other hand, has decided to modify their manufacturing assembly line so they could produce and donate masks to the healthcare workers.