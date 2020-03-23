Microsoft donating protective suits, thermometers and more to healthcare workers

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has taken the world by storm and has forced countries to shut down their key infrastructure to prevent the spread of the virus. Early this month, Microsoft instructed employees in Puget Sound and California’s Bay Area to work from home. The company also said that it plans to pay regular wages to hourly employees even if their work hours are reduced.

Microsoft also doubled down on its efforts and made a pledge of $1 million to the Puget Sound’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Microsoft also announced that it worked with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create a self-check chatbot to help people around the world.

Last night, Microsoft announced that its global supply chain team has secured much-needed supplies for healthcare workers. The first five pallets of personal protective equipment arrived over the weekend and it includes the following:

15,000 protection goggles

Infrared thermometers

Medical caps

Protective suits

Microsoft is donating these to the Washington state for distribution throughout the Seattle area. Microsoft thanked the Washington State Department of Health and The White House for clearing hurdles to make this delivery possible. Microsoft also mentioned that more medical supplies are on the way.