Google Claims Pixel 9a to be "Different" - Here's a Reality Check

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google is calling the Pixel 9a “different,” and on the surface, there are a few things that stand out, but is it really? According to Google’s latest blog post, the phone introduces a brighter display, an upgraded camera setup, and a new design that brings it closer to the Pixel 8’s aesthetic. But if you’ve used a Pixel A-series phone in the past two years, this may feel more like a slight tune-up than a big shift.

New phone, who dis? ? Here's a first look at photos created on the new #Pixel9a.



Get yours today and let us know the first thing you're snapping pics of: https://t.co/k9RBdMR6xl pic.twitter.com/b4RmyFGWg4 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 11, 2025

The new camera bar, for instance, looks more modern and better matches the rest of the Pixel lineup. Google also promises better low-light performance, thanks to the Tensor G2 chip — the same processor from last year’s Pixel 7 and 7a. That chip is now a generation old, which makes the decision to call the 9a “different” feel a little like recycled branding.

Also read: Google is making the Android development private, but doesn’t touch open-source releases

The Pixel 9a’s 6.1-inch display is brighter and still supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which is unexpectedly great. While the pricing hasn’t been confirmed, it’s safe to assume it’ll stay near the 7a’s $499 range.

So, is the Pixel 9a actually different? Technically, yes. But you could say it’s shaping up to be a familiar experience in a new shell.