Google Claims Pixel 9a to be "Different" - Here's a Reality Check
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Google is calling the Pixel 9a “different,” and on the surface, there are a few things that stand out, but is it really? According to Google’s latest blog post, the phone introduces a brighter display, an upgraded camera setup, and a new design that brings it closer to the Pixel 8’s aesthetic. But if you’ve used a Pixel A-series phone in the past two years, this may feel more like a slight tune-up than a big shift.
The new camera bar, for instance, looks more modern and better matches the rest of the Pixel lineup. Google also promises better low-light performance, thanks to the Tensor G2 chip — the same processor from last year’s Pixel 7 and 7a. That chip is now a generation old, which makes the decision to call the 9a “different” feel a little like recycled branding.
Also read: Google is making the Android development private, but doesn’t touch open-source releases
The Pixel 9a’s 6.1-inch display is brighter and still supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which is unexpectedly great. While the pricing hasn’t been confirmed, it’s safe to assume it’ll stay near the 7a’s $499 range.
So, is the Pixel 9a actually different? Technically, yes. But you could say it’s shaping up to be a familiar experience in a new shell.
User forum
0 messages