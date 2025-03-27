Google is making the Android development private, but doesn't touch open-source releases

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google has confirmed a significant alteration of its Android operating system (OS) development process: It will perform all development work in secret. This is to ease operations and eliminate the complexities associated with having both public and private development branches. This new development, however, doesn’t touch Google’s dedication to the open-source community since it will still be releasing the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code after each official OS release, Google confirmed to Android Authority.

No more two AOSP branches

Historically, Google had two principal branches of Android development: one public open AOSP branch and one partner-only closed branch with Google Mobile Services (GMS) licensing. Having two branches most frequently meant there would be inconsistency and merge conflict issues, which demanded additional effort in synchronizing between the branches. By keeping the development in one private internal branch, Google anticipates eliminating such issues, hence making the development process smoother and more effective.

While shifting to private development, Google insists that Android remain an open-source platform. The tech giant plans to publish the AOSP source code following each official release so that developers and manufacturers can continue to modify and extend the Android framework. The approach tries to strike a middle ground between the benefits of a streamlined development model and the collaborative advantages of open-source projects.

Here’s how this move might impact the community

This transition to private development will most likely have various implications:

Developers and Manufacturers: While the real-time observation of ongoing development is lost, access to the AOSP source code post-release allows for customization and innovation.?

Security and Stability: Having one development branch may lead to better overall testing and quality assurance practices, potentially contributing to a more stable and secure OS.

Ecosystem Dynamics: Given the reduced openness during development, the change could impact the speed at which third-party developers can keep up with Android updates.?

The move reflects a bid to rationalize internal procedures while keeping Android’s fundamental open-source nature intact. The long-term impact on the general Android ecosystem will be revealed as the community adapts to this new development paradigm.