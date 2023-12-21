Google Chrome's December 2023 update runs Safety Check in the background of your browser

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

It’s that time of the month again. Google Chrome now is rolling out its December 2023 update. As presented in the official demo, the popular browser is now improving its security and performance, just in time for the gifting season.

The tech giant says that the browser will run Safety Check, its security feature that stops potential data breaches, in the background. That means, it now automatically checks your browser for compromised passwords, extension risks, software updates, and website permissions.

Besides, the Safety Check feature now also takes the initiative to revoke permissions from rarely used sites, like location access, and flags websites sending excessive notifications.

Google will also release tab groups for all desktop users in the next few weeks. Some users have also noticed a new “memory usage” feature that shows how much RAM each tab is using.

The new Google Chrome has been around for quite some time, and users are loving it. It repaints the browser with a new design language that boasts new icons, color palettes, and even fonts that look so much fresh.

Also, the tech giant has launched Gemini, its newest and most powerful language model. It’s set to bring even smarter features to the browser next year.