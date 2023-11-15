Google Search update is making it easier for you to search for specific words

Google Search update is constantly evolving to help users find the information they need. Today, the search engine giant is introducing a number of new features to make Search more tailored and helpful, especially if you like to search for specific words that can be too detailed.

The November 2023 update is rolling out “over the coming weeks”, and Google said that it’s bringing a “more tailored Search experience” for users. It now lets you follow topics you care about and you’ll see more related info and updates across Search.

Google is also making it easier to find and share information from real people. You can now see information about the person who created the content, such as their social media handle and follower count. It will soon go live on the Google app and Chrome and Safari on mobile in English.

Google has also made it easier to find content from people on social media, forums, and other communities. A new experiment in Search Labs called Notes is also underway: it’s where people can share tips and advice about web content.

