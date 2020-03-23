Google has released a new update for Google Chrome Canary which brings new privacy and security features to the webs browser. Google has been working on improving the experience for users and the company did a complete overhaul of privacy options to help out the users.

Now, the company has released another update for Google Chrome Canary that improves the Privacy settings and introduces a new Security Check option. The new Safety Check option will allow users to check for potential data breaches. The setting notes that “Chrome can help keep you safe from data breaches, bad extensions, and more.” The feature also checks if your passwords have been compromised during a security breach. Lastly, the Security Check will also look for any harmful extensions and will notify the user accordingly.

Google has also improved the Cookies page which now looks similar to the Cookies page on Chrome (Android). Apart from that, Chrome now clarifies the role of cookies: “Sites can use cookies to improve your browsing experience, for example, to keep you signed in remembering items in your shopping cart.”

Lastly, Google Chrome Canary now has a new dedicated Security card which lets the user choose between Enhanced Protection and Standard Protection. Google enables Standard Protection by default and users can enable Enhanced Protection if they need but for it to work, Google will be sending data to their servers to check for data breaches or harmful websites.

If you’re running Google Chrome Canary then you can enable the new features and changes using the ” Privacy Settings redesign” flag. Google has currently paused updates for the public version of Chrome so we are not sure when these updates will make it to stable Google Chrome.

Via Techdows