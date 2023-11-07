Google Chrome is helping you look for gift ideas ’tis holiday season with its revamped price tracker

Are you looking for gift ideas this Christmas holiday season? Well, you may be in luck, because Google is about to make it easier.

The tech giant is making it easier for shoppers to find the best deals this holiday season with a new deals destination on Search, price insights in Chrome, and more ways to track prices. Both on desktop and on mobile.

How does it work, though? So, when you open a new tab in Chrome on your desktop, you’ll see products you recently viewed on shopping sites in your “Resume browsing” card. If there are any active promotions available, Chrome will let you know.

The popular browser also now has a new Discount tag icon in the address bar that shows you available coupon codes for the shopping site you’re visiting.

Besides, you can now also set price drop alerts on Google Search on mobile and Chrome desktop.

On your mobile device, open the Chrome app and search for a product. Tap the bell icon next to the product name to receive email and push notifications if the price drops at any retailer.

On your desktop, open the Chrome app and search for a product. Click the bookmark icon to save the product to a new Shopping list folder. You will receive price tracking updates if available.