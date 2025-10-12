Fix Touchpad Scrolling Not Working: A Comprehensive Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Is your touchpad scrolling feature suddenly not working? This can be a frustrating issue, especially when you rely on it for navigating documents and web pages. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to restore your touchpad’s scrolling functionality and get back to smooth, effortless navigation.

This guide will walk you through the most common causes of touchpad scrolling problems and provide detailed instructions on how to fix them. From simple settings adjustments to driver updates, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get your touchpad scrolling again.

Why is My Touchpad Scrolling Not Working?

Check Your Touchpad Settings

Sometimes, the issue is as simple as accidentally disabling the scrolling feature in your touchpad settings.

Open the Settings app on your computer. Navigate to Devices and then select Touchpad. Ensure that the Touchpad toggle is switched On. Look for a setting related to Scrolling. It might be labeled “Two-finger scrolling,” “Edge scrolling,” or something similar. Make sure this setting is enabled. Adjust the scrolling speed to your preference.

Outdated or corrupted touchpad drivers can often cause scrolling problems.

Open the Device Manager. You can search for it in the Windows search bar. Expand the Mice and other pointing devices category. Right-click on your touchpad device (it might be labeled “Synaptics Touchpad,” “Elan Input Device,” or something similar). Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Windows will search for and install the latest drivers for your touchpad. If Windows doesn’t find any updates, you can try searching for drivers on the manufacturer’s website (e.g., Dell, HP, Lenovo). Download the drivers and install them manually.

Clean Your Touchpad

Dirt and debris can interfere with the touchpad’s ability to accurately detect your finger movements.

Power off your laptop. Use a soft, lint-free cloth to gently clean the surface of the touchpad. If necessary, dampen the cloth slightly with water or isopropyl alcohol. Avoid using excessive moisture, as this could damage the touchpad.

Restart Your Computer

A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches that might be causing the scrolling issue.

Save your work. Restart your computer. Test the touchpad scrolling after the restart.

Troubleshoot Hardware Issues

In some cases, the problem might be due to a hardware malfunction.

Check for any physical damage to the touchpad. If you suspect a hardware issue, consider contacting a qualified technician for repair.

Try a Different Mouse

To determine if the issue is with the touchpad itself or with your computer’s settings, try connecting an external mouse.

Plug in a USB mouse to your computer. If the mouse scrolling works correctly, it suggests that the problem is specific to the touchpad.

Check for Conflicting Software

Certain software applications can sometimes interfere with touchpad functionality.

Identify any recently installed programs that might be related to input devices or system utilities. Temporarily uninstall these programs to see if it resolves the scrolling issue.

Restore Default Settings

Restoring the touchpad settings to their default values can sometimes fix configuration errors.

Open the Touchpad settings (as described in the “Check Your Touchpad Settings” section). Look for an option to Restore defaults or Reset. Click on this option to reset the touchpad settings.

Adjust Mouse Properties

Sometimes the issue is not the touchpad itself, but the mouse properties that affect it.

Open Control Panel. Click on Hardware and Sound. Click on Mouse. Go to the Wheel tab. Adjust the Vertical Scrolling and Horizontal Scrolling settings to your preference.

Roll Back Drivers

If updating the drivers didn’t work, rolling back to a previous driver version may solve the issue.

Open the Device Manager. Expand the Mice and other pointing devices category. Right-click on your touchpad device. Select Properties. Go to the Driver tab. If the “Roll Back Driver” button is available, click it. Follow the prompts to roll back to a previous driver version.

Check Touchpad Compatibility

Ensure your touchpad is compatible with your operating system.

Visit the manufacturer’s website and check the compatibility list. If your touchpad is not listed, it might not function correctly.

Touchpad not working?

By systematically working through these steps, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue preventing your touchpad from scrolling correctly. If the problem persists, it may be a hardware issue that requires professional repair.

Tips

Always keep your operating system and drivers up to date.

Regularly clean your touchpad to prevent dirt and debris from interfering with its functionality.

If you’re experiencing persistent touchpad issues, consider investing in an external mouse.

Getting Your Touchpad Back to Normal

Hopefully, this guide has helped you restore your touchpad’s scrolling functionality. With a little troubleshooting, you can get back to smooth, efficient navigation.

FAQ

Why is my touchpad not scrolling with two fingers? Make sure two-finger scrolling is enabled in your touchpad settings.

How do I update my touchpad drivers? Open Device Manager, expand “Mice and other pointing devices,” right-click your touchpad, and select “Update driver.”

What if updating the driver doesn’t work? Try rolling back to a previous driver version or uninstalling and reinstalling the driver.

Can dirt cause my touchpad to stop scrolling? Yes, dirt and debris can interfere with the touchpad’s ability to detect your finger movements. Clean it regularly with a soft, lint-free cloth.

How do I know if my touchpad is broken? If you’ve tried all the troubleshooting steps and the touchpad still isn’t working, it may be a hardware issue that requires professional repair.

Comparison of Common Touchpad Issues and Solutions

Issue Possible Solutions No scrolling Check touchpad settings, update drivers, clean the touchpad Erratic scrolling Adjust scrolling speed, update drivers, check for conflicting software Scrolling in the wrong direction Check touchpad settings for reverse scrolling option Touchpad not responding Restart computer, check for hardware issues, update drivers

Final Thoughts

Resolving touchpad scrolling issues often involves a methodical approach, starting with the simplest solutions and progressing to more complex troubleshooting steps.

Related reading