Elon Musk to launch three different checks for Twitter next week

After telling the whole world that Twitter would put the Blue Verified on hold indefinitely, Elon Musk has now said that users will see new Verified checks in action as early as next Friday. The new Twitter boss has revealed that the microblogging site will offer three different checks, each for different accounts.

Twitter will categorize accounts into companies, governments, and individuals (including celebrities), and the company will provide check marks accordingly. Gold check marks are for companies, Grey is for governments across the world, and individual accounts will get Blue color checks, as was the case previously. Musk has not explained how different color checks would help the platform and its users.

However, the multi-billionaire has also shared something very important related to the verification methods. Musk has confirmed that all the accounts seeking Verified badges will have to go through a process where Twitter will manually authenticate to ensure if seekers are genuine. A manual authentication system will hopefully curb fake verified profiles that mushroomed after the launch of the revamped Blue subscription a few days ago.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Twitter Verified will remain a key selling point of the company’s Blue subscription offering. It will cost $8 a month, and apart from verification, users will also benefit from other features, including the ability to post long videos, priority in replies, and more. However, these features will not be available immediately after Verified gets re-launched next Friday. It will be interesting to see whether Verified launches in limited countries or worldwide next week.

Are you excited about the re-launch of Twitter’s new verification system and three different checks? Will you want to pay to get a verification badge on Twitter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.