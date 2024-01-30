First-ever human gets chip 'Telepathy' inserted in brain by Elon Musk's Neuralink

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Elon Musk announced via his X platform that a human has received Neuralink’s brain implant technology and is recovering well. This marks a significant milestone for the controversial company. Here is the tweet.

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Musk unveiled the first Neuralink product, “Telepathy,” designed to allow users to control smartphones and computers using their thoughts. This initial focus prioritizes individuals with limb loss, offering a concrete and potentially life-altering application.

The potential to restore independence and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities is undeniable. Telepathy’s specific goals offer a tangible path forward, unlike some of Musk’s broader and often delayed ambitions.

Some concerns need to be addressed regarding the new technology in the news. Although it is a hopeful development, several factors require caution.

Firstly, the technology is still in its early stages, and it is yet to be established whether it is effective and safe in the long term. Secondly, Elon Musk’s track record of making exaggerated claims about Tesla’s self-driving technology raises doubts about his ambitious timelines for this new technology.

Thirdly, brain-computer interfaces present complex ethical challenges regarding privacy, security, and potential misuse. Finally, there are reports of animal deaths during the trials of Neuralink, which requires further investigation and ethical research practices.

Would you be willing to have it injected inside you if trials turn out positive?