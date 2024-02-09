Best X (Twitter) Downloader: 5 Effective Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Having the best Twitter downloader app at your disposal will let you re-watch your favorite videos and keep them for offline viewing.

Whether you want your Twitter video companion on a road trip or just visiting Grandma’s house, which has no internet, these tools will help.

I tested over 20 tools to find the 5 best options. Let me show you the results!

Best X (Twitter) Downloader Software

YT Saver is a powerful Twitter downloader that offers a simple process and delivers great results.

The app was designed to cover various needs, enabling you to save your favorite Twitter videos for offline viewing and sharing.

Even if the tool downloads content efficiently, the app’s capabilities don’t stop here. YT Saver can also transform your files in various formats and with varying degrees of quality.

The user-friendly interface makes it a perfect choice for all users, regardless of their PC proficiency.

This tool downloads content from Twitter quickly while maintaining the quality intact.

Pros

Unlimited download speeds

Easy to use and simple interface

Includes a comprehensive video-to-video and video-to-audio converter

Supports various platforms, including Windows and Mac

Includes a handy download history tab

Cons

The free trial is limited but still useful

Some reports about unsatisfactory customer service

Jihosoft 4K Video Downloader is another fantastic tool that lets you download high-quality videos from Twitter and other platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and more.

This tool enables you to store your favorite funny videos, keep inspiring video quotes accessible at all times, and simplify sharing.

It can download 4K and 8K UHD videos, making it a perfect downloader for people who prioritize video quality.

You can download multiple videos simultaneously and create a download schedule. This streamlines the process while allowing you to customize the app’s bandwidth usage.

Jihosoft 4K also has a user-friendly interface, ensuring users can use its capabilities.

Pros

Powerful download engine with an excellent interface

Supports batch downloads and scheduling

User-friendly design of the interface

Supports a variety of platforms, including all Windows & Mac OSes

Safe processing of information and speedy downloads

Cons

The free version is limited to downloading playlists with less than 24 videos

A paid subscription is required for access to all features

Twitter Video Downloader offers users another way to keep their favorite Twitter videos locally and be able to share them with friends.

It’s straightforward interface makes it suitable for all types of users, no matter their experience.

You can choose the output quality, format, and file size based on your requirements.

The processing speed is what impressed me during my testing. The app takes about 2 seconds to process the link and display the download option.

Pros

No need to download and install any third-party tools

User-friendly interface

Supports a large number of video qualities and formats

Excellent download speeds

Cons

Doesn’t include any advanced features

Output customization settings are very limited

SaveTwitter is another web-based tool created to help you download content from X (Twitter) and access it offline.

This simple yet powerful downloader can download videos and gifs from Twitter, making it a bit more versatile than other tools.

You can download videos in just a few steps. Copy the link of the video you want and paste it into the search bar. Then, all you have to do is click Download.

Pros

The user interface is very simple and intuitive

Download videos in a variety of formats

Supports transforming Twitter videos into MP3

High-quality end result

Cons

The processing time is not as good as with other tools

No advanced features included

Download-Twitter-Videos is another useful web-based tool to help you save your videos locally.

As you can see, the interface is extremely simple, ensuring that any user can take advantage of its capabilities. The same principle can be a minus, as the app doesn’t include many customization options.

After pasting the video link from Twitter, the engine will start analyzing the data, and the pulsing blue bubble will indicate that.

You can easily download your file as soon as the item is analyzed.

Pros

Straightforward interface

Supports multiple video resolutions and formats

The download speeds are very good

Cons

Minimal customization options

Processing the link takes longer than with other tools

How to Download Videos from X (Twitter)

I’ll use YT Saver to demonstrate how to download Twitter videos:

Open Twitter (X), and copy the video link you want to download. Download YT Saver from the official site, install it, and open it. Click the Gear icon to customize your output options. Choose Apply after you’re satisfied with the setup. Click the Paste URL button and wait for the app to load the video. Wait for the video to download. You can now find the video in the Downloaded tab of the app.

Wrapping It Up

Having the right tools to capture and save your favorite content from Twitter can be very helpful. This applies especially if you’re planning an offline trip or have meme collections stored locally.

Remember that the best Twitter downloader for you depends on your specific requirements, but all my picks above will get the job done hassle-free. As always, use these tools responsibly and follow the Twitter terms of service.

Feel free to share your choice with us by using the comment section.