Microsoft under fire after Elon Musk’s outrage over Windows PC account requirement

Elon Musk has sparked outrage online after criticizing Microsoft for requiring a Microsoft account to set up a new Windows PC laptop. In a series of tweets, Musk called the practice “messed up” and accused Microsoft of giving its AI access to users’ computers.

Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up.



There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account.



Are you seeing this too? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

Musk tweeted.

While readers pointed out that it is still possible to set up Windows without a Microsoft account, Musk countered that the option seems hidden and difficult to find. He also criticized X’s Community Notes, claiming it failed to inform users about this change.

Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists. pic.twitter.com/b04hBivqXo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

Other users chimed in with workarounds, suggesting methods like setting up the device without the internet or using keyboard shortcuts to bypass the account creation requirement. However, Musk reported that none of these methods worked for him.

This is not cool of Microsoft — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

The exchange has ignited a debate online, with many users expressing similar frustrations with Microsoft’s account requirement. Some argue that it is an unnecessary intrusion into user privacy, while others find it inconvenient and time-consuming.

Musk has been on a spree to tweet things against Google, and now this, what’s going on Elon’s mind?

Microsoft has not yet responded to Musk’s tweets or the wider online criticism. Whether the company will address these concerns or change its Windows setup process remains to be seen.