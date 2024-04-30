Every ChatGPT Plus user to get 'Memory' feature except Europeans and South Koreans

OpenAI, which recently announced perternship with Financial Times, has now announced the expansion of its Memory feature to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers (excluding Europe and South Korea for now). This feature can improve user experience by allowing the AI chatbot to remember information told by you in the past. So one doesn’t have to remind it again and again about things that might be reoccurring in a conversation.

Memory is now available to all ChatGPT Plus users. Using Memory is easy: just start a new chat and tell ChatGPT anything you’d like it to remember.



Memory can be turned on or off in settings and is not currently available in Europe or Korea. Team, Enterprise, and GPTs to come. pic.twitter.com/mlt9vyYeMK — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 29, 2024

Previously, in testing, Memory allowed ChatGPT to store details explicitly provided by users or gleaned from conversation context. This information can then be used to personalize future responses and provide a more natural conversational flow.

OpenAI’s examples of uses for Memory include: You’ve explained that you prefer meeting notes to have headlines, bullets, and action items summarized at the bottom. ChatGPT remembers this and recaps meetings this way. You’ve told ChatGPT you own a neighborhood coffee shop. When brainstorming messaging for a social post celebrating a new location, ChatGPT knows where to start. You mention that you have a toddler and that she loves jellyfish. When you ask ChatGPT to help create her birthday card, it suggests a jellyfish wearing a party hat. As a kindergarten teacher with 25 students, you prefer 50-minute lessons with follow-up activities. ChatGPT remembers this when helping you create lesson plans.

Memory can also enhance personalization by allowing ChatGPT to adapt responses based on a user’s preferences or background information gleaned from past conversations.

OpenAI has told users that they have complete control over their memory. They can tell ChatGPT to remember or forget specific details, and they can also access and manage their complete memory history through the settings menu. Not only this, but the Memory feature can be entirely disabled if users want to.