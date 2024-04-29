GitHub reveals Copilot Workspace, a new Copilot-powered developer environment

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Today, GitHub announced the technical preview of Copilot Workspace, a new developer environment which is powered by … Copilot.

This new offering builds upon the success of GitHub Copilot, which is now generally available in all JetBrains IDEs. Copilot Workspace expands on its previous capabilities; it is now giving a complete development environment that can also help in planning, coding, testing, and collaboration functionalities.

Features which Copilot Workspace has:

Developers can use natural language to brainstorm ideas, create step-by-step plans, write code, and test functionalities.

Copilot Workspace integrates seamlessly with GitHub repositories, issues, pull requests, and other existing developer workflows.

The Workspace can be accessed from any device, allowing developers to work on projects from anywhere.

According to GitHub, Copilot Workspace is designed to benefit both experienced developers and newcomers to the field. It can reduce boilerplate code and help in assisting with planning. The tool can increase developer productivity.

Additionally, the natural language interface has the potential to lower the barrier to entry for aspiring programmers.

In a statement, GitHub officials said the goal of Copilot Workspace is to contribute to a future where one billion people can develop software.

As programming in natural language lowers the barrier of entry to who can build software, we are accelerating to a near future where one billion people on GitHub will control a machine just as easily as they ride a bicycle. We’ve constructed GitHub Copilot Workspace in pursuit of this horizon, as a conduit to help extend the economic opportunity and joy of building software to every human on the planet.

Copilot Workspace is currently in technical preview, and GitHub is inviting developers to participate and provide feedback.

