Here is how Twitter wants to reduce verified troll accounts

Amid uncertainty over whether Twitter will exist in the coming days, the company’s Blue subscription support page has published details on how it will prevent the proliferation of fake verified handles. Reminding users about the current availability of its new Blue verification service, the company has said that “newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days.”

Twitter will likely monitor the users’ activity in this 90-day timeframe, after which it might decide whether the handle should be allowed to purchase the Blue subscription service and get verified. The Twitter Blue support page has also mentioned that the company might also “impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future without notice.”

The Blue supports page has published the following piece of text:

Availability: Twitter Blue is currently available on iOS only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with plans to expand. Not all features available on all platforms. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future in our discretion without notice.

Twitter’s new 90-day rule for new accounts comes at a time when it is facing a surge in verified fake accounts. Musk earlier made a point that Twitter’s new Blue subscription would fix the bot problem in Twitter, but it turned out to be exactly the opposite. And now, by preventing new accounts from getting verified on Twitter, the microblogging site is hoping to fix the verified troll accounts problem.

Twitter’s Blue subscription asks users to pay a monthly fee of $7.99 to enjoy premium features. Elon Musk has said that Twitter would re-launch the Blue subscription service on November 29.

