Elon Musk plans to make xAI open source after claiming OpenAI is "closed"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Elon Musk’s feud with OpenAI heats up as he announces that xAI has plans to open-source its LLM called Grok. This comes just days after Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015 but left in 2018, accusing them of prioritizing profits over the original mission of safe and beneficial AI development.

This week, @xAI will open source Grok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

Grok is a competitor of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. By making Grok open-source, xAI is planning to align itself with companies like Meta and France’s Mistral. Open access allows researchers, developers, and the public to experiment with the technology and can lead to faster innovation.

The launch of xAI and its focus on open-source AI seem to be steps towards achieving this vision of a “maximum truth-seeking” AI future, which led to Elon Musk filing a lawsuit against Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

However, going open source is a new thing when it comes to AI; Google recently released its open-source AI model, Gemma.

With xAI’s move, the battle for AI dominance intensifies. Whether open-source models like Grok can accelerate innovation while mitigating risks remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the race to develop the most powerful and ethical AI is ongoing, and Musk is planning to be at the forefront.