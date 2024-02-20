X (fka Twitter) is in talks with Midjourney for a potential partnership

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Twitter, which recently rebranded as X, is reportedly in discussions with Midjourney, an AI-generated art platform, for a potential partnership. The news, reported by DogeDesigner on X, indicates that X is exploring new ways to enhance its content creation capabilities.

Midjourney’s AI-generated art platform allows users to create unique images based on text prompts. If integrated with X, the technology could enable users to generate and share AI-powered visuals directly within the platform, adding a new dimension to their social media experience.

I believe that Midjourney is the best AI image generator, miles ahead of its competitors, especially after the release of Midjourney v6 with photorealism capability.

This potential partnership could also align with X’s Grok. This chatbot is still in beta and aims to provide a more diverse and potentially edgy response style than other AI chatbots. It can answer questions, generate creative text formats, and converse on various topics.

For example, if a user searches for “sunset,” Grok could display AI-generated images of sunsets alongside traditional X search results, making the experience more visually appealing and engaging. This integration could also improve the accessibility of results for users with visual impairments, as visual representations of search results could provide additional context and content.

The potential partnership between Twitter and Midjourney could signal a broader trend of social media platforms exploring integrating AI-generated content to enhance user experience and engagement.