Elon Musk wants OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to be sacked, files a lawsuit

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company he co-founded in 2015. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that OpenAI has strayed from its original mission of developing safe and beneficial artificial intelligence (AI) for the public good and has become increasingly focused on profit-driven ventures.

Musk, who lately hasn’t been holding up to sea against major tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Google, claims that OpenAI’s recent partnership with tech giant Microsoft has fundamentally compromised the company’s core principles. The lawsuit argues that this partnership has led OpenAI to prioritize the development of general artificial intelligence (AGI) for Microsoft’s financial gain rather than focusing on open-source research and development for the benefit of humanity.

The lawsuit details several accusations against OpenAI, including:

Breach of contract: Musk alleges that OpenAI has violated its founding agreement, which stipulated a commitment to open-source AI development.

Musk alleges that OpenAI has violated its founding agreement, which stipulated a commitment to open-source AI development. Breach of fiduciary duty: The lawsuit claims that OpenAI’s leadership failed to uphold its duty to act in the organization’s best interests and original mission.

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI’s leadership failed to uphold its duty to act in the organization’s best interests and original mission. Unfair business practices: Musk argues that OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft gives the tech giant undue influence and creates an unfair advantage in AI development.

As part of the lawsuit, Musk is seeking several remedies, including:

Reversion to open source: He demands that OpenAI revert to its original commitment to open-source AI development and make its research freely available to the public.

He demands that OpenAI revert to its original commitment to open-source AI development and make its research freely available to the public. Injunction against profiting: The lawsuit seeks to prevent OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and Microsoft from profiting from any technology derived from the alleged misuse of OpenAI’s resources.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and Microsoft from profiting from any technology derived from the alleged misuse of OpenAI’s resources. Removal of leadership: Musk also calls for removing Altman from his position as CEO and reinstating the previous board of directors.

OpenAI has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. However, this legal battle will spark significant debate within the AI community and beyond. The core issues raised by Musk regarding the balance between profit and ethical development in AI research are complex and far-reaching, with potential implications for the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on society.

More here.