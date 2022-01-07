The ESA has announced that, once again, E3 will be a digital-only event this year due to fears surrounding the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the ESA said in a statement to GamesBeat. “We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

While the ESA isn’t confirming the schedule for this year’s event just yet, we can’t say that we’re all too excited for another all digital E3 showcase after last years rather lacklustre event which seemed needlessly spread over three days.

With a handful of companies, such as EA and Sony, sequestering their announcements away into separate presentations, E3 no longer quite commands all the attention it once did, especially with competing events such as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest running beforehand, while also providing an easier viewing experience.

Regardless of which show is the one to watch this year, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to 2022’s calendar of events, as they’ll be a chance to learn more about hotly anticipated upcoming games such as Arc Raiders, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Saints Row, and Starfield.