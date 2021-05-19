Geoff Keighley’s gaming bonanza returns this year on June 10th, pipping E3 to the punch as they host a 3-hour event with reveals from over 30 developers.

With 33 developers and publishers taking up a spot in Summer Game Fest’s initial announced partners, there should be a whole lot to look forward to. There’s even going to be a live performance from Weezer at some point during proceedings!

The current lineup of partners for the Summer Game Fest includes 2K Games, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco, Blizzard, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Innersloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, PlayStation, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, SEGA, Square Enix, Steam, Tencent Games, Tribeca Games, Ubisoft, Warner Bros Games, Wizards of the Coast, and last but not least for now Xbox.

Interesting, a lot of these partners also have commitments to other events, such as Xbox and Ubisoft who will both be making an appearance at E3 this year. Steam also has its own Steam Next Fest planned, so we’re not too sure what it’s going in here as well.

There’s no word yet on just what all of these publishers and developers might have planned for the event but there are reportedly over a dozen world premiers planned for Summer Game Fest. In an interview with VGC, however, Geoff Keighley said “I definitely think fans should be excited about the summer, but also realistic with their expectations.”

??The first lineup details are here! ?? Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021 It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by @weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.@summergamefest pic.twitter.com/s6inizAuhU — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021

June is already shaping up to be an exceptionally busy month with so many events and reveals planned to get umpteen hype trains rolling, but it will be interesting to see which shows publishers put their biggest announcements and reveals in.

Summer Game Fest is set to kick off on June 10th at 1 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST and it will be free for all to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and even Facebook.