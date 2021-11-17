Volition and Deep Silver have announced that their Saints Row reboot has been delayed six months until August of 2022.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve,” Jim Boone, chief creative officer at Volition, explained in a Twitter statement.

“The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish,” the statement continued, assuring fans for better or worse that the style and story of this reboot won’t be changing.

Previously Volition has stated that they’re “not backing down on this game,” despite the backlash it’s seen from people not all too happy that their favourite franchise and characters have been rewritten. “We get it, it’s new and it’s a shock reaction to a reboot like no other.”

As with any delay, Boone went on to assure us that they’re “confident this is the right decision to make sure the game is fucking awesome when it launches,” so hopefully the extra six months of polish is well worth the wait.

A Saints Row update from Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer, Volition

Volition’s Saints Row Reboot is now due to launch on the 23rd of August 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.