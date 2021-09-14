After finally getting a release date once again a few months ago, Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 is being delayed once again, with its release pushed back into next year.

“The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it,” Techland’s CEO, Pawel Marchewka, said in a press release. “It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we’ve ever done. Unfortunately, we’ve realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it.”

“This is why we have decided to move the release date to February 4th 2022,” Marchewka announced.

“We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release, and we don’t want to compromise on this,” Marchewka continued, hopefully appeasing some of the fans who have been following the game for so long now.

With Cyberpunk 2077 being a buggy disaster at launch, and delays being a lot more common throughout this past year and a half, it makes sense that Techland would want to push the game back to have Dying Light 2 release in an acceptable state that doesn’t take six months to become “satisfactory.”

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

Dying Light 2 was previously planned to release on the 15th of December 2021, but after this delay, the game will now release on February 4th 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC