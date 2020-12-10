Cyberpunk 2077 might have been revealed before the arrival of next-gen consoles, but the just-released RPG clearly is in dire need of them as the base Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game are, for lack of a better term, balls.

Following the game’s release, players have discovered that the current build of Cyberpunk 2077, after the much-hyped Day One patch, is a glitchy, blurry mess for those who can’t play the game on an expensive machine.

One high-profile tweet revealed that the game starts exhibiting issues in the opening sections of the game. A player starting on the game’s Nomad life path posted a tweet of the game’s starting vehicle clipping through the environment just minutes into the game.

Don’t worry everyone we’ll just crunch the staff for another year to iron these out. pic.twitter.com/brj1v0ibtj — Steven (@MrDelabee) December 10, 2020

While technical issues like that are frequent throughout the experience on all platforms, it’s the base Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game that are also suffering from poor textures, streaming issues, object pop-in and poor performance on top of that.

This is Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 currently. Shockingly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/J5nXB0gEYO — Andrew (@ajb1310) December 10, 2020

A Eurogamer article with insight from Digital Foundry reveals that the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 renders between 900p and 720p. On top of that, performance is often below its 30fps target, sometimes diving down to 17fps in outside combat. Indoor areas appear to hold up better, often hitting 30fps in smaller scenes, but they can drop down to mid-20fps during combat.

If you thought that was bad, players who play the game from a disc without updating will experience the Day 0 version of the game, an essentially unplayable experience that shows exactly why the game was delayed from its November release date.

If Cyberpunk is supposed to showcase a world gone bad, nothing does that better than a game that struggles to load in anything at the right settings, turning everything into low LOD versions of the objects they’re supposed to be. Don’t take our word for it, look at the videos below.